Ellen Pompeo Envisions ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ending With the Original Cast





James Corden did his very best to try and get Grey’s Anatomy spoilers out of Ellen Pompeo but had absolutely no luck. During her Thursday, September 27, appearance on the Late Late Show, the host asked the actress and producer about what her ideal ending would be whenever the series wraps.

“Well, I can’t really say what I think, because if we really do what I want to do, then that would give it away,” the actress, 49, said. “So, I’ve got to make up a lie, James! You’re forcing me to lie right now.”

However, Pompeo, who has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey since the show’s 2005 debut, did give a hint at something she has thought about for whenever then medical drama ends. “I mean, I’d love to have some of the old cast come back,” she shared. “That probably won’t happen, but that would be the most amazing way to [end it].”

When Corden asked why that wouldn’t happen, Pompeo noted that many of the fan-favorite characters have died — Patrick Dempsey‘s Derek Shepherd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Denny Duquette and Eric Dane‘s Mark Sloan, to name a few.

Plus, the director knows how much pressure she’s under to deliver the perfect ending. “The ending, the final episode, matters so much. The fans are never gonna be happy. [Look at] Sopranos [and] Game of Thrones! They’re pissed no matter what you do,” she stated. “There’s a lot of pressure on that final episode.”

At the end of season 14, Pompeo admitted to Us Weekly that the end may be near.

“We’re getting there. Shonda [Rhimes] and I will make that decision together,” she said in May 2018. “I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change. And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people’s flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

