If Beyoncé, Chris Martin and Lady Gaga weren't enough for you after the music-filled Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, February 7, then James Corden had a little treat up his sleeve for his special post-Super Bowl episode of The Late Late Show.

Jumping into his car for a predictably epic Carpool Karaoke was none other than Sir Elton John, who accompanied the British show host to work during an unusually wet and miserable drive through Los Angeles.

Teaming up for some unforgettable karaoke duets, John and Corden crooned their way through some classic Elton hits, including "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock" and "Tiny Dancer."



And ever the showman, John, 68, was excited to share some of his more flamboyant costumes with his celebrity chauffeur — even deigning to wear a lion's mane when the pair let rip to the Lion King's "Circle of Life."

Amongst the couple's topics of carpool conversation were Elton's lack of cellphone (he really doesn't have one!), his two left feet and a very cute admission of how much his two sons, Elijah and Zachary, mean to him.

Watch the amazing video above and be warned: You will break into song!

