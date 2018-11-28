Due to an ear infection, Elton John canceled a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, November 27, approximately 30 minutes after it was scheduled to start, angering the sold-out crowd.

“Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show,” read a statement on the singer’s Twitter account. “Elton had traveled to the venue but after further consideration with doctors before he took the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that unfortunately he still wasn’t well enough to perform.”

The statement continued, “Elton and his band play 100 percent live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn’t have been able to deliver the live performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up.”

John, 71, also canceled a show scheduled for Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, November 28. The statement assured fans that both dates “will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Concertgoers expressed frustration on Twitter over the news of the music legend’s last-minute cancellation on Tuesday night, with some pointing out that they had already arrived at Orlando’s Amway Center.

“No problem selling food, drinks, & merch for two hours prior to the announcement,” one fan tweeted. “Not an MD, but fairly certain ear infections so brutal that a performer can’t go on don’t pop up right at showtime. This evening was a disgrace. @eltonofficial & @AmwayCenter should be ashamed.”

Another irritated audience member tweeted, “Will you refund my airfare & hotel that I paid for, to attend his show? Or should @eltonofficial sen me the refund? What a colossal screwup.”

Other fans were more sympathetic. “I understand people who are upset, but has anyone thought that he was likely doing everything possible to do the show as planned and was forced at the last minute to concede?” one Twitter user noted. “That’s how I’m going to look at it. Get well soon, Elton!!”

John kicked off his three-year, 300-plus-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour in September. He previously said in a statement that he is retiring from touring “to dedicate more time to raising my children,” Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5, whom he shares with his husband, David Furnish.

