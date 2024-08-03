After wrapping up Entourage, Emmanuelle Chriqui did some self reflecting about who she is as a woman.

“I had such tremendous success with Entourage, but the character was this woman that was put on a pedestal [with] so much about how she looked and her style and all of those things,” Chriqui, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 31, while promoting her new movie Boot Camp. “And I think just as an actor, when Entourage was over, there was a real moment of, like, I am so much more than that.”

Chriqui acknowledged that her time on the HBO series, which she starred on for seven seasons was “a gift and a blessing.” However, the actress realized that there was more to her and her character, Sloan McQuewick, than just a pretty face.

“It’s never an accident. The parts that we get to play and the parts of ourselves that we get to have revealed,” she admitted. “And I think for sure, my own experience was able to help me make it hopefully truthful.”

Related: ‘Entourage’ Cast: Where Are They Now? What is more meta than a movie within a movie? How about a movie within a movie based on a TV show about a bunch of guys making movies in Hollywood where the executive producer is actually the inspiration for the protagonist? That’s essentially the plot of HBO’s Entourage, the franchise inspired by Mark Wahlberg’s rise […]

On Entourage, Sloan was introduced during season 2 as a love interest for Kevin Connolly’s character, Eric “E” Murphy. The duo had an on-and-off relationship throughout the show. However, in the 2011 film, Sloan and E got their happy ending as they tied the knot and welcomed their daughter, Ryan.

Since wrapping up Entourage, Chriqui has gone on to star in other projects including Superman & Lois, The Mentalist and more. Currently, she’s starring in Boot Camp alongside Drew Ray Tanner, Rachel Boudwin, Rachel Boyd and more. Chriqui confessed she was drawn to the coming-of-age romantic comedy because of its empowering message.

“I’m a big advocate of women, girls, empowerment and trying to just support each other,” she explained. “I think we really live in very difficult times right now and I think it’s been literally one thing after another for years. To make entertainment that allows you to smile and feel good for a second is literally more important than ever.”

Related: Breaking Down Us' Most Anticipated Romantic Comedies of 2024 There’s just something about the perfect rom-com that has Us in our feels. Luckily, movies such as Which Brings Me to You and Upgraded have already proven why 2024 seems to be the year of romance. Based on the novel of the same name, Which Brings Me to You focuses on two strangers (Lucy Hale […]

Chriqui added that she was “very grateful” that she got to be part of “telling that story that can make someone feel good.” The Snow Day actress is hopeful that the audience will remember that women are strong and capable of anything they set their minds to.

“I just don’t think that girls know that, or do that enough,” she told Us. “But I think that is everything. [Saying], ‘I love me on my worst day and I love me on my best day and everything in between.’ That’s such an important message as you move through the world in everything; your relationships, your work, all of the things. That we should be empowered no matter what.”

Boot Camp is now available in select theaters and on demand.