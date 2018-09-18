Stars Hollow pride! Amy Sherman-Palladino won three trophies for her comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17, but she still has a lot of love for her family from her first show, Gilmore Girls. In fact, she got to cheer on Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel, both of whom were nominated this year.

At Amazon’s Emmy afterparty, the 52-year-old writer-director told reporters she hadn’t had a chance to connect with Bledel, 37, who was nominated for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. “Alexis and I usually hook up in the ladies’ room, and I didn’t go to the ladies’ room that much in this,” she said.

But Sherman-Palladino and her husband, fellow Mrs. Maisel producer Daniel Palladino, did get face time with Ventimiglia, telling reporters the 41-year-old is “very proud” of the couple’s Emmy achievements. “And it goes for us, too,” she added, referring to the actor’s nomination for This Is Us.

“We call him our imaginary son because I always said that if I can be guaranteed that I would have a son that was Milo, then I would have done it,” Sherman-Palladino quipped. “But since I can’t be guaranteed that, we have just adopted Milo. So it’s easier, and we don’t have to put him through college or pay for anything at all. Every now and then, we take him to dinner and make sure he’s wearing a sweater and that’s all we have to do.”

The Los Angeles native’s work on Mrs. Maisel earned her the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and she also won the Outstanding Music Supervision award at the Creative Arts Emmys.

And at the Governors Ball, where guests enjoyed Sterling Wines, she exclusively told Us Weekly about her nerves leading up to her back-to-back wins.

“I thought I was going to throw up every five seconds,” she revealed to Us. “Ryan Murphy came over to me, and I think he saw that I was about to pass out, and I don’t actually know Ryan, and now he’s like my favorite person in the whole world because he was like, ‘You’ve gotta just breathe and enjoy it. It’s going to be a good night. Are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m like in a panic mode.’ And he said, ‘it’s gonna be fine.’ He talked me down off the ledge. So I love me some Ryan Murphy … He was cool as a f—king cucumber. He’s lovely, lovely, a lovely man.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus and Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!