His No. 1 fan! Gwyneth Paltrow may not have walked the red carpet with fiancé Brad Falchuk at the 2018 Emmy Awards, but she was ready to celebrate once he returned home.

The producer won a trophy for his work on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story, which won for Outstanding Limited Series. Paltrow snapped a pic of her husband-to-be after the star-studded show and simply captioned it with a heart emoji smiley face.

Paltrow, for her part, has been busy filming the next Avengers film. Days earlier, she posted a selfie alongside costar Robert Downey Jr. “Lunchtime #pepperony,” she wrote. The actors have played Pepper Potts and Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel franchise, respectively, since 2008’s Iron Man.

Paltrow and Falchuk began dating after they met on the set of Glee in 2014. Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in November 2017. “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush,” an insider told Us at the time.

They’d later confirm the news themselves two months later. “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple wrote in a statement in Goop magazine.

This will be the second marriage for both. Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Falchuk is also dad of two kids with ex-wife Suzanne.

