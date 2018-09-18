That would have been perfectamundo! Henry Winkler wanted to pay homage to his role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli after he won his first Emmy by rocking the character’s iconic fashion staple.

The Barry star, 72, told Us Weekly in the 2018 Emmy Awards press room that he wanted to honor his first role in Hollywood following his win for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday, September 17, by wearing Fonzie’s leather jacket. But, he explained, “It’s in the Smithsonian and doesn’t fit me anymore! I would have to get it resized!”

Later, while getting his award engraved at the Sterling Wines-sponsored Governors Ball, he revealed where he planned to put it. “Next to my bed. I don’t use it as a doorstop, it doesn’t go in the bathroom, it’s not in the garage,” Winkler told Us. “I’m proud that I have this!”

The win was a long time coming — and well-deserved. Winkler was previously nominated three times for his role as The Fonz on the hit sitcom in 1976, 1977 and 1978, but never took home a win. He was finally awarded for his role as Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry. When asked if he was anxious ahead of the award show, he told Us, “I was nervous yesterday. But not today … I was just good today.”

Earlier Monday night, Winkler reunited with his former Happy Days costar Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham on the series, which aired from 1975 to 1984. The Waterboy actor shared a shot of the former colleagues hanging out at the Emmys, which he simply captioned, “Pals.”

