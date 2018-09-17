It’s quite the night for Henry Winkler! The actor, 72, reunited with his Happy Days costar Ron Howard during the 2018 Emmy Awards. Winkler shared the moment by posting an adorable selfie captioned, “Pals.”

Howard, 64, and Winkler starred as and Richie Cunningham and Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the hit sitcom, which aired from 1975 to 1984. While Winkler was nominated three times for Happy Days – his first in 1976 – he never took home the win … until now!

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

He took home the trophy for his role as Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry, beating out Tony Shalhoub, Brian Tyree Henry, Louie Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Tituss Burgess and Kenan Thompson.

When taking the stage, he stated that the teleprompter told him he had “37 seconds,” during which he thanked his team, cast and crew. He ended his speech by thanking his family. “And the kids! Kids! You can go to bed now. Daddy won!”

The actor’s kids – whom he shares with Stacey Weitzman – Max, 35, and Zoe, 38.

