Award shows don’t always have to be so serious — sometimes they can be fun! TV stars chatted with Us Weekly at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, where they shared the advice they would give their characters, suggested their dream crossovers and revealed the shows they’d love to see rebooted. Check out the video above to watch!

