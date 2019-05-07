Mr. 305 becomes Mr. 702! You could be headed on a free trip to Las Vegas to see Pitbull perform live, all thanks to Amber Rose’s subscription box.

For a limited time, members of the Amber Rose Box subscription service can win a free getaway to Sin City to watch the Cuban rapper, 38, perform on Saturday, May 25, as well as a two-night stay at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Vegas.

So, how do you enter to win this incredible prize? All you have to do is click here to sign up for a subscription to the Amber Rose Box, which includes an assortment of feminist beauty products, curated by the model, 35, herself.

Each month, subscribers will receive packages filled with five to seven full-size beauty items valued at more than $100. Purchasers will also be given exclusive tips, tricks and tutorials by Rose, as well as access to discounts and special early releases from the hottest brands.

The SlutBox website explains, “We are a totally unique monthly subscription box focused on beauty, fashion and wellness… all with a body positive, feminist twist.”

The How to Be a Bad Bitch author is a proud feminist who often speaks out about the importance of empowering and respecting women. In September 2018, she told Us Weekly exclusively that she is “already teaching” consent to her 6-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex Wiz Khalifa.

“My son is girl-crazy,” Rose quipped. “I’m like, ‘Honey, I know we kiss you all the time and stuff like that, but you have to ask permission and they have to say yes, and if they say no, you can’t kiss them, baby.’ I’m already teaching him consent!”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant will soon have to teach another youngster valuable life lessons, as she is currently pregnant with her first child — a baby boy — with her boyfriend, A.E. “Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother,” she gushed when she made the pregnancy announcement in early April.

