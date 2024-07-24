British equestrian Charlotte Dujardin announced that she has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics after footage of her allegedly whipping one of her horses surfaced.

Dujardin, 39, took to social media on Tuesday, July 23, to share the news and apologize for her actions as an investigation around the incident by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports continues. Her withdrawal comes just days before the Olympics begin on Friday, July 26.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error in judgment during a coaching session,” Dujardin wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition — including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.”

She continued, “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Related: Team USA’s Dating Histories: Inside the Winter Olympians’ Love Lives When Team USA’s finest athletes competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics, their loved ones were some of their biggest fans. Shaun White, who competed in his final Winter Olympics in February 2022, has been dating actress Nina Dobrev since 2020. Once White took a spontaneous trip to visit Dobrev on the set of Redeeming Love in South […]

The U.K. native, who has won a total of six Olympic medals throughout her career, added that she was “sincerely sorry” for her actions and is “devastated” to have “let everyone down,” including her Great Britain team, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations and will not be commenting further until the process is complete,” she concluded.

According to The Guardian, a 19-year-old former student witnessed the alleged animal abuse during a lesson at a private stable and filed a complaint against Dujardin. Attorney Stephan Wensing, who is representing the teen, shared in a statement that he was glad the FEI has taken such a strong stand.

“Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena,” Wensing told The Guardian. “She said to the student: ‘Your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter.’ She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute. It was like an elephant in the circus.”

Wensing claimed that the student initially thought the alleged behavior “must be normal” and was “warned against speaking out in the U.K.” before ultimately changing their mind.

“But last year my client saw others suspended in the UK and elsewhere,” Wensing’s statement continued. “And this weekend, she eventually made a decision to let me admit the complaint to the FEI and that happened yesterday. The FEI took this immediately very seriously.”

Related: Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now? Making it to the Olympics is a feat that countless athletes dream of their entire lives. After years of blood, sweat and tears, participating in the most prestigious athletic event in the world is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Some athletes compete one time in the Olympic Games and hang up their hats, stepping gracefully into retirement. […]

The FEI also released a statement on Tuesday, noting it received the footage of Dujardin on Monday, July 22, where she allegedly was seen “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.”

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said. “Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”