Back in action! Nearly three years after the season two finale of Eric & Jessie: Game On, Eric and Jessie James Decker are returning for season three — this time with their two adorable kids. As seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look, the Tennessee Titans player, 30 , and country superstar, 29, juggle their successful careers while raising Vivianne, 3, and 23-month-old Eric Jr., who the couple calls Bubby.

In the clip, the camera flashes between several different scenes where the couple kisses. As fans are well aware, the duo doesn’t hold back with PDA or gushing over each other on social media. On June 8, Jessie posted a photo sitting on her kitchen counter kissing her husband of four years with a leg wrapped around him. As it turns out, their daughter was the one who captured the sweet moment. “When Viv catches mommy and daddy in the act,” Jessie wrote on Instagram. “? Vivi Decker.”

When Viv catches mommy and daddy in the act ? Vivi Decker A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Jessie opened up to Us in September 2016 about the couple’s intimate moments, admitting that they require a bit more planning since welcoming their little ones. “I have to send him a message and be like ‘Babe it’s on tonight! This is what’s happening,’” she told Us at the time. “Because life gets really crazy and schedules are very hard, but parents and couples need to be intimate. You have to be that way to connect with your spouse and your partner so Eric and I have to find time to get creative because we have two full time jobs and two kids, but we make it work.”

Celebrity Sex Confessions

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

The “Lights Down Low” singer added: “We love each other and even if there’s not time for that we still make time to have conversations and watch a movie together in bed and just hold hands, I mean, you just gotta make it work.”

Eric & Jessie premieres on E! Wednesday, September 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!