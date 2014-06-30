Gotta be ready for anything on live TV! New York news reporter Mario Diaz had to think fast during a live broadcast on local station PIX 11 when a woman tried to kiss him in the middle of his segment on actor Shia LaBeouf's recent arrest. The woman in question? None other than singer-songwriter Erykah Badu.

As seen in the video above, Diaz was reporting from a street in Manhattan on Friday, June 27, when Badu—wearing a large white hat and black coat—appeared behind him in the frame. She grinned somewhat mischievously at the camera and then walked past Diaz again, this time attempting to grab him and kiss him. (You have to watch to see his reaction!)

The "Window Seat" singer, 43, initially denied that she was the one on TV, tweeting a simple "nope" when a fan asked about the broadcast. Later that day, however, she copped to the incident with an online apology to Diaz.

"@MarioPIX11 sorry Mario. :-)))))" she wrote.

He responded in kind, tweeting, "@fatbellybella I get it because…'Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with I just want your extra time and your…kiss.'"

Follow-up tweets read: "#Btw my wife and 2-year-old were 20 yards away when it happened…She saw the roll up, you putting on hat & everything. After she figured out what really happened she laughed and said, 'Great taste.' Next time I won't do the NYC push back."

