ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is doubling down on his stance against transgender women athletes competing alongside cisgender women after a comment he made on social media caught fire.

Herbstreit, 54, appeared on the “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” podcast Tuesday, August 13, where he was asked about his recent response when asked, “Do men belong in women’s sports?”

“I’ve been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years,” Herbstreit told Dakich, 61. “I was like, I’m just going to give a quick answer. ‘Ridiculous question, of course not.’ I didn’t dwell on it. I didn’t give a long answer. That was it, and I didn’t realize it would be way more positive than negative.”

Herbstreit, who also calls the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games for Prime Video, knows not everybody agrees with his stance. The College Gameday host says he doesn’t fear being “canceled” over his opinion, though.

“I didn’t really care, and I don’t care at all. Which is a good thing, I think it’s good and healthy to get to that place compared to, ‘Oh gosh, I don’t want to get canceled. I don’t want to get people upset.” I don’t give a s–t,” he shared.

“I’m sure people are upset about it,” he continued. “I think it’s kind of a no-brainer. I don’t have a daughter, I have four sons. If I had a daughter, I’d probably be way more outspoken about the discussion on the topic.”

Herbstreit and wife Alison Butler share sons Tye, Jake, Zak and Chase.

Despite some pushback, Herbstreit said he’s done paying his detractors any mind. “I’m done giving any s–ts at all about any of it,” he explained bluntly.

Herbstreit, who has long been vocal about the role faith plays in his life, called himself “a Christian guy” and argued “it’s almost like there are two different sets of rules” for individuals expressing “traditional” viewpoints.

“I’m just going to say certain things. My problem is I have a temper and so if I get to that point, if that fuse gets lit, I let it go and then I’ll explode and say something, so I have to be careful of that,” he said.