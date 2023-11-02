HBO’s Euphoria won’t return to screens until 2025.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed the network’s upcoming slate of programming during a press event on Thursday, November 2. Per Variety, the third season of the teen drama appeared in a teaser video that read “coming in 2025,” along with other highly anticipated series such as The Last of Us season 2 and The White Lotus season 3. People, meanwhile, confirmed that production on season 3 of Euphoria is set to begin in 2024.

The delay in production is due largely to the WGA strike and ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, though creator Sam Levinson’s 2023 series The Idol and lead actress Zendaya’s busy schedule were also contributing factors.

Bloys noted that while the strikes may cause production costs to increase, they won’t necessarily result in shows getting cut altogether.

Related: Celebs Who Love Watching HBO’s ‘Euphoria’: Tom Holland, Megan Fox and More Big fans! Several stars are just like Us and cannot get enough of the intense drama that occurs on HBO’s Euphoria. Euphoria premiered its first season in June 2019 to much critical acclaim — including a history-making Emmy win for leading lady Zendaya — and fan attention. The show, loosely based on an Israeli series of the […]

“We’ve been through strikes before, you know, they increase the cost,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t see a scenario where I go, ‘Well, I was going to make another tentpole show, but now I’m not going to because we have to pay X amount more.’ I don’t think it works like that.”

Further details about the third season of Euphoria remain unknown. In an August interview with Elle, Levinson said he views season 3 as a “film noir” that will explore “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world” through the eyes of Rue (Zendaya). Fans, meanwhile, are clamoring for a resolution to the explosive season 2 feud between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

In August 2022, Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter that she hopes to see the characters get a little older in season 3. “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” she said. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Another loose end in Euphoria season 3 is the fate of Fezco, played by the late Angus Cloud. At the end of season 2, the character’s younger brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), was fatally shot by police, and Fezco was wounded by a stray bullet.

Cloud died in July at age 25. His family noted that he had been struggling with his mental health since the recent death of his father. The Alameda County Coroner later confirmed that his cause of death was an accidental overdose.