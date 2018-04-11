Keeping it real! Eva Longoria stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 11, and confirmed that she’s not friends with all of her former Desperate Housewives costars.

Kimmel, 50, asked if a reboot for the ABC series was in the works, especially now that shows like as Roseanne are back on the air. “No, I mean it’s always coming up on interviews and stuff, but no, nobody from ABC has brought it up,” Longoria, 43, said. “But also, we were on for a decade and we did 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters.”

“And you guys all hate each other now?” the late-night host asked with a laugh, referring to the show’s other stars, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross.

“No! Felicity Huffman and Marcia are going to be at my star ceremony. Felicity is giving a speech,” Longoria said about the upcoming ceremony for the reveal of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “No, we’re very, very good friends.”

“All of you?” Kimmel asked.

“No!” Longoria quickly replied. “But 99 percent of us are.”

Kimmel added: “That’s a pretty good ratio.”

As previously reported, the cast appeared to have issues with Hatcher, 53, while the show was on the air. When the actresses had their joint Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2005, Cross, 56, and Longoria reportedly threatened to walk off the set if they had to pose with Hatcher in the middle. When the series wrapped in 2012, the cast members allegedly excluded Hatcher’s signature from the thank you card they wrote for the crew.

The hit ABC series ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!