Eva Mendes reacted to Ryan Gosling’s surprised face at the Critics Choice Awards in the sweetest way.

Mendes, 49, shared a GIF of her husband via Instagram reacting to “I’m Just Ken” — written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Gosling, 43 — winning the trophy for Best Song on Sunday, January 14.

In the clip, Gosling was seen looking around the theater, seemingly confused that the goofy song won.

“I LOVE HIM!!!!” Mendes captioned the post. Celebrity friend Hannah Waddingham laughed with Mendes in her comments section. “😂 So brilliant!” the Ted Lasso star, 49, wrote.

“I’m Just Ken,” which appeared in Gosling’s movie Barbie, beat other songs that appeared in the film, including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For.” Other nominees in the category included “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Road to Freedom” from Rustin and “This Wish” from Wish.

In his acceptance speech, Ronson, 48, thanked Gosling for being the voice of the song. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” he said, adding, “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

Elsewhere during the awards show, Barbie took home the awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup and Best Comedy. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Editing, Best Score and more. Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie, was up for Best Actress, but she lost to Emma Stone, who won for her performance in Poor Things. Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor but lost to Robert Downey Jr., who won for Oppenheimer.

This isn’t the first awards show this month where Gosling has been honored. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday, January 13, he praised Mendes while accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

“Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children,” he gushed. “I dreamed of one day making movies, and now movies have made my life a dream. So the way I see it, there’s no way I’ve contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me, but the idea that I might have given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express.”

Gosling and Mendes started dating in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines together. Three years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, now 8. In 2016, Mendes gave birth to their second daughter, Amada Lee, now 7.

In November 2022, Mendes fueled rumors that she and Gosling had quietly tied the knot by referring to him as her “husband” during an appearance on Today Australia.