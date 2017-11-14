Eve Joins ‘The Talk’ as New Cohost

Eve is ready to talk. The 39-year-old rapper and actress has joined The Talk as the Emmy-winning show’s new cohost, CBS announced on Tuesday, November 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” CBS Entertainment Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs Angelica McDaniel said in a statement. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Prior to signing on to the talk show full-time, Eve appeared as a guest cohost the week of October 30. She joins current cohosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Aisha Tyler announced her departure from the series in June and made her final appearance in August.

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman,” the Grammy winner told Deadline about her new gig. “In my career, people know me from my music and I have done certain things in entertainment but this is a different avenue for me.”

Eve has released four studio albums and 32 singles, including “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” her 2002 collaboration with Gwen Stefani. Eve previously starred in her UPN sitcom Eve and films such as Barbershop, Blade II and xXx.

