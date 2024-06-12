Summer is always the prime season for music festivals, but few tickets are hotter than All Things Go, which this year will take place in not one but two cities.

The festival — which began in Washington, D.C., in 2014 — has called Maryland home since 2021, but this year marks the first time the event will also happen in New York City.

“All Things Go is turning 10 and we’re pulling out all the stops,” read an announcement shared via the festival’s website, which promises “special surprises all weekend long” in addition to the confirmed lineup. “Besties, let’s make some memories.”

The fest has a history of attracting the best of pop, rock and indie, with past lineups that include Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Charli XCX, Haim and Lorde, but the programmers have really outdone themselves this year with a slate that includes Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe and Reneé Rapp.

Related: 2024’s Music Festivals: Bonnaroo, Endless Sunsets and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

“I think we really lean into … the fact that there is a very specific identity around this festival. And I think we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” All Things Go promoter Stephen Vallimarescu told Forbes in 2023. “I think the thing that’s special and that we pride ourselves in is the fans come to All Things Go, they show up at noon and they stay until doors close and they’re there for the music. Like these are fans who go to 20-30 shows a year. They’re not there for the Ferris wheel, they’re not there to be like influencers or take selfies. They’re really there for the music.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 All Things Go music festival:

What Is All Things Go?

Founded in 2014, All Things Go is a two-day music festival that originally took place in Washington, D.C. and features a lineup of pop, rock, hip-hop and indie acts. After several years at venues in D.C., the event moved to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. In 2024, the festival will simultaneously take place in New York City, marking its first edition in the Big Apple.

When Is All Things Go?

The 2024 edition of All Things Go will take place Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29.

Where Is All Things Go?

This year, All Things Go will take place simultaneously in two cities: Columbia, Maryland, and New York City. The Maryland edition will go down at Merriweather Post Pavilion, while the inaugural NYC version will happen at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Who Is Playing All Things Go?

The two locations of All Things Go share several performers in common, but it’s not as simple as a Saturday and Sunday switch-off. The Maryland version features Bleachers, Hozier, Conan Gray, Maren Morris and Laufey with the Kennedy Center Orchestra as headliners, while the NYC edition will showcase Muna. Both festivals will include Monáe, Rapp, Roan, Julien Baker, Ethel Cain, Holly Humberstone, Soccer Mommy, Del Water Gap, Towa Bird, Maisie Peters, Indigo De Souza, Annie DiRusso and Mannequin Pussy.

NYC will also exclusively host Coco & Clair Clair and Samia, while Maryland fans can see The Japanese House, David Kushner, Remi Wolf, Michael Kiwanuka, Briston Maroney, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Grentperez, Rachel Chinouriri, Wasia Project, Allison Ponthier, Oliver Malcom, Sadurn, Abby Roberts, Blondshell, Lola Young, Infinity Song, Medium Build and Flipturn.