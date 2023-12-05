The DC movie universe will return to their roots with the new film Superman: Legacy, set to hit theaters in 2025.

The movie was announced in January 2023, just one month after Henry Cavill shared that he would no longer be portraying Superman.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Cavill made his first appearance as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and made a final cameo as Clark Kent in 2022’s Black Adam.

In June 2023, DCU announced that David Corenswet would be taking over the role as the superhero with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane.

Five months later, Gunn shared via Instagram Threads that the script to the film is “99.9%” done. “I’m always changing small things but it’s essentially done since well before the strike,” he added.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Superman: Legacy so far:

When Is ‘Superman: Legacy’ Going to Be Released?

Director and writer James Gunn announced in January 2023 that the new movie is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

“This is being written by me, I’m in the middle of it and I’m having a great day doing it,” Gunn said in a YouTube video posted by DC at the time.

Who Is in the ‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast?

Corenswet will replace Cavill as Superman while Brosnahan will replace Amy Adams as Lois Lane. Other cast members include Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

What Is the Plot of ‘Superman: Legacy’?

While not much has been revealed about the plot of the 2025 film, the cochair of DC Studios Safran told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023 that Superman: Legacy will not be an “origin story.”

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran explained to the outlet at the time. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

Although Corenswet is younger than Cavill, Gunn clarified that he isn’t looking to make a “young Superman” film. “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!” he wrote viaThreads in August 2023.