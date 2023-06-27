Who Is David Corenswet? Meet the New Superman Actor

Meet the new Superman. David Corenswet has been cast as Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy.

Director James Gunn confirmed reports that Corenswet had been cast opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane on Tuesday, June 27. “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people),” Gunn tweeted at the time.

The actor replaces Henry Cavill after Gunn, who is leading DC Studios with Peter Safran, decided to tell the story of a young Clark Kent.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the newest Superman actor.

Who Is David Corenswet?

Born in 1993, the Pennsylvania native already has more than 20 years of acting experience. He started acting as a child in local theater productions in Philly before he moved to New York City to attend The Juilliard School, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

What Movies and TV Shows Has David Corenswet Appeared In?

Ryan Murphy fans have seen Corenswet in both The Politician and Hollywood. He starred on HBO’s 2022 crime drama We Own This City.

His movie credits are just as impressive. He has appeared in Affairs of the State and Sunlit Night. In 2022, he starred opposite Lili Reinhart in the Netflix drama Look Both Ways before joining Mia Goth in A24’s Pearl. He’s also set to appear in the 2024 Twister sequel with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell.

Is David Corenswet a Superman Fan?

Yes — and he’s long been aware of his Clark Kent-esque looks. “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Is David Corenswet the Youngest Superman Actor?

No, Brandon Routh was 27 in 2006’s Superman Begins and Christopher Reeve was 26 when he first put the tights on in 1978. While he isn’t the youngest, Corenswet is a decade younger than his predecessor, Cavill.

Why Is David Corenswet Replacing Henry Cavill?

Cavill’s exit was determined in December 2022, seven months before Corenswet was cast. The British actor, who played Superman from 2013’s Man of Steel to 2022’s Black Adam, announced the news in a statement via Instagram.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote at the time. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

He continued: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. … I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

For his part, Gunn explained that the story was going in a different direction. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he shared in a December 2022 statement. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Superman: Legacy does not yet have a release date.