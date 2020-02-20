Popping the question? It sure looks that way! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, February 20, episode of MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, Callum Izzard has made a big decision: He’s going to propose to Georgia Steel.

“Georgia’s glam, Georgia’s beautiful, what we have is rare. I need everything about this to be perfect,” Callum, 24, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, in which he heads into a jewlery store to shop for a ring for the 21-year-old Love Island alum. “When you know, you know. I don’t need to wait on time scales or three to five years — that’s when you’re supposed to date — to tell me that I’ve met the girl of my dreams and the girl that I love.”

The former Ibiza Weekender star met Georgia at the beginning of the season. While both had exes on the show — both Megan Nash and Paris Decardo were there to see Callum while Niall Aslam and Sam Bird both appeared from Georgia’s past — the pair still formed a connection.

“I just feel really happy. I don’t want to get this happy right now, because it’s scary as well,” Callum admits in the clip while looking at all the choices of rings. “I will actually die if she says no.”

To help pick out the first ring, Callum brings along RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Adore Delano.

“I’m just like, can Callum pull his f–king nerves together and pull this off?” Adore, 30, says during an interview. “He’s such a little schoolboy, biting all his nails down to the nubs!”

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love airs on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.