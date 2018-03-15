MTV’s overseas hit has arrived inland. Ex on the Beach, the series that was made famous on MTV UK, is about to hit the beaches of Hawaii, the network announced on Thursday, March 14. The U.S. version is the 11th adaptation of the show and will feature 10 reality stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, Bad Girls Club and Are You the One?

The reality TV stars will also be joined by everyday singles, as they all think they’re on a dating show in paradise … until they get blindsided by their exes (or multiple exes!) face-to-face. This creates quite the web of revenge, hookups, drama and deceit as couples decide if they should give their relationships another chance or if the flame has officially gone out. Romeo is set to host.

Above is the trailer. Here’s the full cast list, reality stars and those who are just like Us, with links to their Instagram accounts:

The Singles:

Jasmine Goode — Bachelor in Paradise

Chase McNary — The Bachelorette

Paul Calafiore — Big Brother

Faith Stowers — Vanderpump Rules

Cory Wharton — The Challenge

Angela Babicz – Bad Girls Club

Taylor Selfridge — Are You The One?

Tor’i Brooks

Victoria Alario

Chris Pearson

The Exes:

Shanley Mcintee – Are you the One?

Derrick Henry – Are you the One?

Cameron Kolbo – Are you the One?

Joe Torgerson – Are you the One?

Alicia Wright – Are you the One?

Andre Siemers – Are you the One?

Marcus Rosenzweig

Marco Delvecchio

Skyler Mikkelson

Lexi Marsella

June Robinson

Luis Rivera

Haley Read

Chelsko Thompson

Ex on the Beach’s launch special airs on MTV Thursday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET. Then, the 10-episode series will premiere on Thursday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

