Fans may never recover from Lil Wayne singing how he was in love with a lady cop to “top cop” Vice President Kamala Harris.

There were certainly some questions after Lil Wayne, 40, played at the concert Vice President Harris, 58, threw at her Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, September 9, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. In a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Wayne performed “Mrs. Officer,” his 2008 hit about falling in love with a female law enforcement official. The performance raised some fans’ eyebrows and left some jaws on the floor.

“Lil Wayne performed Mrs. Officer for Kamala? I am screaming,” tweeted one fan. Another said that Wayne performing “at Kamala Harris house is insane. Top tier simulation writing.” The song itself is a choice since 1) Harris once referred to herself as a “top cop” when she served as San Francisco District Attorney and Attorney General of California and 2) the lyrics have Wayne rapping, “I got stopped by a lady cop / Haha, she got me thinking I can date a cop / Haha, ’cause her uniform pants are so tight / She read me my rights.”

Other fans pointed out that Harris has strong pro-police views – putting her at odds with hip-hop’s general attitudes – and that former President Donald Trump pardoned Wayne in 2021 after the rapper pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge a year prior. Wayne was arrested in 2019 after traveling to Florida with a gold-plated .45-caliber pistol, and as a convicted felon, he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm. Trump exonerated Wayne on his last day in office.

Lil Wayne raps “Mrs. Officer” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hip at Kamala Harris’ DC residence pic.twitter.com/hx5yi9lJxF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 9, 2023

“Lil Wayne got paron[ed] by Trump, and now he’s hanging out with Kamala. He’s playing both parties,” tweeted another fan.

The Saturday event was dubbed “the first-ever hip-hop house party at the Office of the Vice President of the United States” by Mrs. Harris.

“Hip-hop is the ultimate American art form,” she told the audience gathered at her residence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Hip-hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people. It combines rhythms from the continent of Africa, from the Caribbean, from Latin America, with the sounds of soul and gospel and R&B and funk to create something entirely new.”

The event also saw performances and appearances by Common, Slick Rick, Too Short, Fat Joe, MC Lyte and Doug E. Fresh.

Lil Wayne closed the night and thanked the White House for inviting him. “I appreciate this,” he said. “My mom appreciates this, too.”