It’s been nearly 25 years since Final Destination landed in theaters — and now the supernatural franchise is coming back for more.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth film in the series, is currently in the works with a brand new cast and plenty more splashy gore to go around. It arrives on the heels of a string of successful installments, which have grossed nearly $700 million worldwide.

The first film in the franchise, starring Devon Sawa and Ali Larter, followed a group of characters with deadly premonitions and was a surprise hit, earning New Line a tidy profit of $112 million worldwide.

Here’s everything we know about Final Destination: Bloodlines so far:

What Is ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ About?

Few plot details have been released about the upcoming film, though each Final Destination installment tends to follow the same general format. After several characters are saved from a fatal tragedy, the survivors are hunted down one by one by Death itself.

According to IMDb, Final Destination: Bloodlines will stick to a similar outline, following “a group of first responders [who] escape death’s grasp [and] start to be killed by increasingly unlikely and killer mishaps.”

Who Stars in ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’?

The cast list for Final Destination: Bloodlines includes Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky) and Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms). Also on the roster is Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tinpo Lee (The Manor).

Who Are the Filmmakers Behind ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’?

The film will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who helmed the 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks. Penned by Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games) and Guy Busick (Scream VI), Final Destination: Bloodlines was given a treatment written by filmmaker John Watts.

“To be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting,” Watts said in a January 2022 statement. Veteran Final Destination producer Craig Perry expressed his confidence in the new behind-the-scenes crew by releasing his own statement, saying, “With Guy and Lori’s inspired execution of Jon’s original idea, we have a movie that audiences are gonna love.”

When Will ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Be Released?

The release date for Final Destination: Bloodlines will be sometime in 2025, coinciding with the franchise’s 25th anniversary. It will debut on Max.