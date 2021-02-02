Netflix’s latest coming-of-age story, Firefly Lane, follows Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl), who meet as teenagers and form a friendship that spans 30 years. The series, which debuts on Wednesday, February 3, follows their ups and downs, the tragedies that bring them together and ultimately the tests that their friendship faces.

The series is based on two books by Kristin Hannah. The first, Firefly Lane, made the bestseller list following its 2008 debut. The second, Fly Away, was released in 2013.

However, many changes were made from the book to the show — something anyone who has read the series will immediately pick up on in the show. The first novel follows the women through the ups and downs, but the details of their lives are very different. Instead of one daughter, Kate and Johnny have three children.

The women have many fights, as all friends do, throughout the story, mostly about Tully’s relationship with Kate’s daughter, Marah. While Kate and Marah have a rocky relationship, the young girl often looks to her wealthy, famous godmother, Tully, for advice, creating a bit of anger and resentment in Kate.

One breaking point comes when Marah’s class is invited to go to New York City but it’s very expensive. She then tells Tully, who offers to pay for the trip and go with her. Kate is furious Tully didn’t discuss it first. Later, Marah and Kate appear on Tully’s talk show and Kate is appalled when Tully seemingly calls her a bad mother for the entire world to see. Following the appearance, the women stop communicating and become estranged.

Their reconnection comes much later when Kate finds out she has breast cancer. She reconnects with Tully and ultimately dies after her battle at the end of the book. The second book, Fly Away, then follows Tully attempting to live her life — for the first time ever — without Kate and fulfill the promise she made to take care of Kate’s three children. Meanwhile, Marah is now 16 and falling in love. In the second book, Tully’s mother also returns into her life again after years of betrayal. Together, the three women attempt to lean on one another.

The first season of Firefly Lane, also starring Ben Lawson, Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis, is now streaming on Netflix.