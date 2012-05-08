FIRST LOOK: See Lindsay Lohan’s Glee Guest Spot

Here she is, McKinley High!

When Glee's New Directions gang hits the stage for the Nationals competition Tuesday, they'll have to face a judge who's had all eyes on her more than once: Lindsay Lohan.

In these new promo images from Glee's May 15 episode, Lohan, clad in a black and white strapless dress, greets an auditorium full of glee club members and their fans before judging the competition alongside Perez Hilton and Rex Lee.

PHOTOS: How Lindsay Lohan's face has changed

"Glee was fun to do! It made me want to live in a world of musicals where people always just burst out into song & dance!" Lohan, 25, tweeted Monday, two weeks after she was slammed as a "diva" on the FOX hit's Los Angeles set.

On set with the Glee cast — including Lea Michele and Cory Monteith — for three days, Lohan reportedly showed up hours late and angered cast and crew members with megawatt demands, which her rep vehemently denies.

PHOTOS: Lindsay Lohan's biggest OMG moments

Lohan will soon take on the role of Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's Liz & Dick, and has vowed to bring her A-game when honoring the late actress — critics be damned.

"I don't think I need to tell her anything," Lohan said after Rosie O'Donnell declared the actress incapable of channeling Taylor. "I know that I'm great and I know that I know Liz Taylor really well."

Glee's two-hour Nationals episode airs May 15 at 8 p.m. (EST) on FOX.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!