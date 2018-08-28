What Flavor of Love dreams are made of! Flavor Flav and Tiffany “New York” Pollard will reunite for the first time in six years, thanks to an episode of Braxton Family Values.

Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that the 59-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old I Love New York alum will come face-to-face. The two ended their fling in 2006 when Flav chose Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander over Pollard on the finale of the VH1 reality dating show.

The reunion comes when Traci Braxton gets booked for a promotional event in Wyoming for the brand Black Cowboy Whiskey, which she is a brand ambassador for. Other celebrities are also set to attend the event, which is what brings the exes back together.

Though Flav and Pollard weren’t aware each other would be there, it didn’t stop old emotions from flooding back when they saw each other in person for the first time since 2012.

An emotional, single Pollard revealed that she was “stunned, to say the least” on being reunited with Flav and added that she “felt like I was seeing a ghost.”

In the stunning episode of the WE tv show, the exes enjoyed an intimate conversation while tasting whiskey and indulging in all the things Wyoming had to offer — including a cattle drive and spending time together in a small place in the middle of the wilderness.

To find out how things play out for Flav and Pollard, tune into Braxton Family Values, which airs on WE tv on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Go back into the Us Weekly archives and revisit some of the best bombshell stories, riveting feuds and couplings with our new podcast “#TBT!”





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!