‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Announces New Show ‘Pick Me Up Project’ in Heartfelt Video

By
Watch the First Episode of My New Show, The Pick Me Up Project!

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!I posted 2 videos over Thanksgiving reaching out to people who wanted to help out a struggling friend or family member with my “PICK ME UP PROJECT”So…The first of many episodes airs on Facebook & Youtube - MONDAY Jan. 1st 3pm EST/12pm PST!You never know, you may be getting a call to film an upcoming episode of my “PICK ME UP PROJECT”… Who’s excited to watch?!!

Posted by Tarek El Moussa on Thursday, December 28, 2017

Making changes for the new year! Tarek El Moussa has announced his next project — a new show dedicated to helping people.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, added a heartwarming video to Facebook on Thursday, December 28, to introduce fans to his new undertaking, Pick Me Up Project, which will begin on Monday, January 1.

Tarek El Moussa visits “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” he said in the clip. He went on to express that those are the moments that could end up changing your life — or someone else’s.

He added: “That’s why I’m here today. I want to meet with some people to help change their life. I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work, dedication and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely a part of the journey.”

The video takes viewers through the HGTV real estate agent’s own personal journey of difficulties including a childhood with ADHD, a cancer diagnosis and a second cancer diagnosis. He ends his message by saying, “I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand, and really help others.”

The announcement comes shortly after El Moussa reached out to followers in hopes of helping them change the lives of a struggling family member or friend. He posted two videos on Facebook in November, and after an outpour of submissions, he is now using his platform to embark on the journey of paying it forward, noting that Monday will be “the first of many episodes.”

As previously reported, El Moussa, who is a two-time cancer survivor, split from his wife — and cohost of Flip or FlopChristina in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The former couple have continued to film new episodes of the show and are amicably coparenting their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2.

Pick Me Up Project is set to premiere on Facebook and Youtube Monday, January 1, at 3 p.m.

