Making changes for the new year! Tarek El Moussa has announced his next project — a new show dedicated to helping people.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, added a heartwarming video to Facebook on Thursday, December 28, to introduce fans to his new undertaking, Pick Me Up Project, which will begin on Monday, January 1.

“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” he said in the clip. He went on to express that those are the moments that could end up changing your life — or someone else’s.

He added: “That’s why I’m here today. I want to meet with some people to help change their life. I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work, dedication and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely a part of the journey.”

The video takes viewers through the HGTV real estate agent’s own personal journey of difficulties including a childhood with ADHD, a cancer diagnosis and a second cancer diagnosis. He ends his message by saying, “I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand, and really help others.”

The announcement comes shortly after El Moussa reached out to followers in hopes of helping them change the lives of a struggling family member or friend. He posted two videos on Facebook in November, and after an outpour of submissions, he is now using his platform to embark on the journey of paying it forward, noting that Monday will be “the first of many episodes.”

As previously reported, El Moussa, who is a two-time cancer survivor, split from his wife — and cohost of Flip or Flop — Christina in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The former couple have continued to film new episodes of the show and are amicably coparenting their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2.

Pick Me Up Project is set to premiere on Facebook and Youtube Monday, January 1, at 3 p.m.

