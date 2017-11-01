Panama City Beach, Florida, has officially been invaded. The city gets taken over by eight strangers in the new series Floribama Shore, and MTV released the first trailer on Wednesday, November 1.

“Everybody knows PCB. I’m in my element. This is my town,” Kortni Gilson says in the beginning of the trailer, ready to take over. She’s from Panama City Beach, Florida, just like her new roommate, Nilsa Prowant.

Codi Butts, however, is from South Carolina and is in total culture shock. “This place … I’ve never even seen any kind of sh-t like this,” the 25-year-old says.

“Come for the sun” flashes across the screen during the trailer, followed by, “stay for the drama, the hookups, the mayhem” — hookups being the main word. Jeremiah Buoni gets a girl’s number and it turns out “she’s a Wiccan” — something Nilsa can not handle. The 23-year-old literally runs in her room and gets out her “Jesus candle.”

She’s also very interested in him. “I’m gonna climb Jeremiah like a tree if I get the chance,” she says during the trailer. When he’s later unclogging the sink, she adds, “I’m jealous of the damn plunger.”

Then there’s the very honest Aimee Hall from Alabama. She has no problem admitting that she just wants to have one-night stands. The trailer also includes fist-throwing, making out — between a guy and a girl, and between two girls — and a ton of partying.

Floribama Shore premieres on MTV on Monday, November 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

