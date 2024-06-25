The Florida Panthers’ youngest fans were able to mark the team’s historic win in a very special way.

After the Panthers won their first-ever Stanley Cup trophy in franchise history after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals on Monday, June 24, the players celebrated at Amerant Bank Arena with their immediate family.

Some athletes like Jonah Gadjovich invited their kids out on the ice to commemorate the big win. The 25-year-old forward and his wife, Allison Gadjovich, placed their 1-month-old twins, Lion and Adalee, into the Stanley Cup trophy for a must-see photo opportunity.

While both babies appeared to be enjoying nap time during the whole celebration, Allison was simply thrilled to celebrate her husband’s win with her entire crew.

Related: Goal! Rachel Brosnahan, Justin Bieber and More Stars Who Love Hockey When the temperatures begin to cool, there is one sport that celebrity fans can’t get enough of: hockey! Carrie Underwood and Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson have a special connection to the sport because their significant others are professional hockey players. Underwood rooted for her husband, Mike Fisher, throughout his career, which began in 1999. “Captain […]

“2 babies & 1 Stanley Cup later, my family is back together,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 25.

Panthers player Brandon Montour was able to shift from defensive hockey star to all-star dad when his wife, Ryian Montour, and their 12-month-old son, Kai, arrived on the ice to celebrate.

Kai was all smiles when he stayed up past his bedtime and happily posed for photos in the Stanley Cup while wearing a Panthers sweatshirt.

Just one year ago, Brandon, 30, was in the Stanley Cup finals when he found out his wife was in the hospital and ready to give birth two weeks before her scheduled due date. He flew overnight on a private plane from Las Vegas to Boca Raton to see his son Kai be born, only to quickly turn around to be back with the team for Game 2.

Fast-forward to today, and Brandon and Ryian are now expecting baby No. 2 this December.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of Pro Hockey Players Candace Cameron Bure, Erin Andrews and more celebrities found love with professional hockey players. The Full House alum was introduced to now-husband Valeri Bure at a charity hockey game by costar Dave Coulier. The twosome wed in 1996, and Cameron Bure is still head over heels in love. “He makes me laugh a lot, which […]

“We have a lot of fathers on the team and their kids are at warm-ups. It’s pretty cool,” Brandon told the Miami Herald earlier this month. “It’s a whole new ballgame with a family. Win or lose, you go home and the next morning, [my son] wakes up and is smiling and is excited to see you.”

The celebrations may just be beginning for the Panthers team and their families. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the team’s victory parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 30.

“We’re a family,” Jonah previously shared about his team. “I don’t know. People say that. You can throw that around, but here, these guys are all brothers.”