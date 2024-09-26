Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia — and cited another former QB’s recent health admission in his announcement.

“With Brett Favre[‘s] announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic,” Kramer, 69, posted via X on Wednesday, September 25. “Dr’s say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help.”

Hall of Fame quarterback Favre, 54, announced he had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, September 24. In an interview with TMZ posted Wednesday, Favre revealed he received the diagnosis in January.

“First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life. Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF reform,” he added in a statement posted to Instagram Wednesday. “As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson’s which has been an ordeal. My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me. To my fans and those wishing well — thank you all for the love.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Kramer echoed those sentiments in his own statement. “Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing,” Kramer wrote. “Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this.”

A first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 1977 following a decorated college career at Rice University, Kramer played 13 seasons with Minnesota. He made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All Pro in 1986. Kramer finished his career with the New Orleans Saints, making one appearance for them in 1990 before retiring.

In his statement, Kramer shone a light on the hardships many former professional football players face during difficult health struggles like these.

“Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get,” Kramer wrote. “Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy [that] my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself.”

In conclusion, Kramer vowed that he wasn’t going to let his recent diagnosis slow him down.

“It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans,” Kramer shared. “Thank you for all the support and always remember, ‘We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.’”