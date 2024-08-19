Former NFL star Gosder Cherilus has been arrested for allegedly peeing on a fellow plane passenger.

Cherlius, 40, was taken into custody after reportedly causing the disturbance on a Delta flight from Boston to Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

The flight was rerouted back to Boston’s Logan International Airport, where Cherilus was arrested.

“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,” a Delta spokesperson told Boston 25 News. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Passengers on the plane were rebooked on a Sunday, August 18 flight due to arrive in Dublin on Monday morning.

According to TMZ, Cherilus became “irate and uncooperative” when confronted by officers onboard the plane once landing back in Boston.

Cherilus was arraigned at East Boston District Court on Monday and released on $2,500 bail. He did not respond to reporters’ questions when leaving the courthouse.

He has been ordered to stay alcohol and drug free. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and Logan Airport except for “legitimate travel.”

Cherilus is due back in court October 11 for pretrial.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Gosder Cherilus Foundation for comment.

The 17th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 NFL Draft, Cherilus played three seasons with the Lions before signing a five-year, $35 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, becoming the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL at the time.

Cherilus was released by the Colts in July 2015 just two years into his contract.

He signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August 2015 where he appeared in 28 games across his contract before retiring from professional football in March 2017.

Prior to his NFL career, Cherilus was a star lineman at Boston College where he once started in a school-record 51 straight games.

More recently, Cherilus partnered with former Lions teammates Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims on Primitiv Boston, a cannabis dispensary located in downtown Boston. The storefront opened in July 2023.

Cofounded by Johnson and Sims in 2021, Primitiv is “a forward-thinking cannabis and research company” that dedicates itself “to the advancement of cannabis as a form of elevated wellness, believing that the plant holds incredible potential as a healing agent.”