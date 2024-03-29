Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are ready to get freaky again.

At long last, it appears a Freaky Friday sequel is really in the works, with Nisha Ganatra directing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Andrew Gunn will return as producer along with former Disney exec Kristin Burr, per the outlet’s Friday, March 29, report.

Curtis, 65, and Lohan, 37, starred as mother and daughter in the 2003 Disney hit based on the 1972 novel of the same name. For the uninitiated, the story centers on the duo switching bodies and lives as hijinks ensue.

Disney has not announced anything officially, but Curtis posted photos via her Instagram on Friday, seeming to confirm the report. She first posted a screen grab from the first movie with the caption only being the check mark emoji. She also posted a more recent photo of the two together, captioned, “DUH! FFDEUX! @disney @disneystudios.”

Related: Jamie Lee Curtis Through the Years The scream queen! Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and successful career, starting off in iconic horror films before venturing into hit comedies. The Fierce Creatures actress was born in Santa Monica, California, to actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Jamie went on to study law at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, […]

Ganatra, 49, most recently directed the 2022 Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales. She has also directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dear White People and Fresh Off the Boat.

Mark Waters directed the 2003 movie, which made $160.8 million at the box office. Disney confirmed last May that a sequel was in development.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told The New York Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added that she supported the idea.

Related: Lindsay Lohan Through the Years Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to the spotlight. After modeling as a child, Lohan starred as twins Annie James and Hallie Parker in 1998’s The Parent Trap alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. Following the movie’s success, she scored a three-film contract with Disney. “I was 10 when I did Parent Trap,” Lohan recalled to […]

“We’re leaving it in the hands that be,” she said at the time. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

In the same feature, the two looked back on their time shooting Freaky Friday and reflected on how it came to be.

​​“I was in the middle of a book tour when my agent called. An actress had been involved in the movie and chose not to do it; I was a replacement part,” Curtis recalled. “Had I had all the time in the world to prepare, I don’t think it would’ve been so good. I just had to be in my body. I was also newly sober and I was able to have a community within the movie-work world. That was a big deal for me.”

The Freaky Friday sequel is on track for a summer shoot in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.