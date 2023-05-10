Time for the ultimate sequel! Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are in talks to return for a follow-up to their 2003 film, Freaky Friday.

The former costars celebrated the OG movie’s 20th anniversary with a joint New York Times interview published on Wednesday, May 10. The outlet reported that Disney confirmed a sequel to the fantasy-comedy is in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay.

“As I went around the world with [the 2022 film] Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis, 64, explained. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan, 36, added that she and the Trading Places actress are “both open” to reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, a mother-daughter duo who magically switch bodies amid their already fraught relationship.

“We’re leaving it in the hands that be,” the Mean Girls star said. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

In addition to looking toward a new Freaky Friday installment, the duo also reflected on their experience making the original, which is itself a remake of the 1976 film of the same name.

“I was in the middle of a book tour when my agent called. An actress had been involved in the movie and chose not to do it; I was a replacement part,” Curtis recalled of joining the cast late in the process. “Had I had all the time in the world to prepare, I don’t think it would’ve been so good. I just had to be in my body. I was also newly sober and I was able to have a community within the movie-work world. That was a big deal for me.”

The Knives Out actress’ performance garnered praise from critics, with the NYT’s own 2003 review calling it a “shame” that her performance would likely be “overlooked” during Oscar season due to her character’s lack of “historical costumes” and “debilitating ailment[s].” (Curtis has since won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.)

The children’s book author added that Lohan was “as fluid as I was” in the film and praised her acting chops.

“She has a facility as an actor that is really impressive. It was a big job. It was a big production. And our relationship was very easy,” Curtis shared.

The California native shares daughters Annie, 36, and Ruby, 27, with husband Christopher Guest while Lohan is currently expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, whom she wed in April 2022. The actors both shared what Freaky Friday taught them about parenting.

“To have more patience. You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live — with boundaries,” said the Confessions of a Teenager Drama Queen star. “I’m not there. I’m getting there. In a year, come back to me and ask me what it’s like. And then in 16 years.”

Curtis, meanwhile, said: “Suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more. Also, as a parent, we’re sizing up all the time: shoes, clothes, foods. It’s all future thought. My lesson from Freaky Friday was to be where your feet are.”