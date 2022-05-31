Here come the brides! Jamie Lee Curtis officiated her daughter Ruby Guest‘s cosplay-themed wedding to partner Kynthia.

“WIFE IS SWEET!” the Halloween star, 63, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29, posing alongside the happy couple.

“YES THEY DO AND DID! [They’re] MARRIED!” Curtis wrote in another post, showing a photo of Ruby and Kynthia embracing as their guests cheer them on. The gaming editor, 26, and her partner encouraged guests to dress in costume for celebrations, citing World Of Warcraft as one of the inspirations for their ensembles.

In a final post from the celebrations, the Everything, Everywhere, All at Once actress posed in front of a display of rainbow colored streamers and balloons.

“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with!” Curtis wrote alongside a photo of her holding the knife just like her Halloween character, Laurie Strode. “WIFE IS SWEET!”

Curtis — who shares Ruby and her older sister Annie, 35, with husband Christopher Guest — confirmed in a July 2021 interview with AARP Magazine that her youngest child had come out as transgender. “[My husband and I] have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” she said at the time. “And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

In March, the Freaky Friday actress revealed that both daughters got married in her backyard. “We’re gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I’m really excited,” Curtis said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

She continued: “It’s so much more meaningful. Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard.”

Curtis, for her part, married Guest in 1984 and has frequently gushed about their marriage over the years. “One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020 to commemorate their anniversary. “Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy.”

One year later, the Knives Out star described Guest as her “one and only” while reflecting on their decades-long marriage. “That’s the long marriage,” she told AARP at the time. “It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone, and that he’s here.”

