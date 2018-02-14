Celebrity real estate mogul Fredrik Eklund dished on pal Bethenny Frankel’s most irritating quality in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Eklund, 40, who stars alongside Frankel, 47, on Bravo’s new home flipping reality series, Bethenny & Fredrik, explained that while he and the Skinnygirl founder have a great working relationship, sometimes her unfiltered personality can be a bit off-putting.

“[Bethenny] tells the truth, she says how it is. To me, it’s actually hurtful and annoying,” the entrepreneur explained to Us. “She’s always very truthful doesn’t matter where you are, who you are speaking with, what the subject is, it doesn’t matter. It’s a great quality, [but] very annoying when you’re on a television show, [when] you’re being recorded.”

And while the Real Housewives of New York City star didn’t disagree with Eklund’s sentiments, she believes her most bothersome quality is her quest for perfection.

“I’m a perfectionist, attention to detail that no one could live up to,” Frankel admitted. “I’m sitting here noticing one peg missing in this table, that table’s got dust in it, the vase was just filled with I don’t know what. It’s hard to live up to my expectation.”

She continued: “We have different philosophies and different ways of doing business. I’m very black and white and Fredrik can live in the gray. I’m black and white about things, and by the way, both is bad and both is good about things.”

The entrepreneur, who said the duo had some heated disagreements while filming the series, explained that she would never let a spat put a wedge in-between their long-standing friendship.

“I need to clean things up. Even when it’s really bad, I need to just clean it up,” she said. “I can’t just live in the bulls—t land of let’s pretend all day.”

Bethenny & Fredrik airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

