New kids on the blockchain! Best known for playing vampire Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga franchise, Ashley Greene is taking her talents from Hollywood to the Metaverse. The actress recently launched a new NFT project called Fridgits alongside husband Paul Khoury and a team of female entrepreneurs.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that are bought and sold online, often in the form of artwork with cryptocurrency. Think: virtual trading cards. Fridgits is the first food-based NFT with 20 ingredient-illustrated characters living on the Ethereum network. As part of the Metaverse marketplace, Fridgits aims to bridge the gap between the food industry and web3 integration. And unlike some NFTs, this revolutionary system is based on categories rather than individual assets.

“I was initially introduced to the world of crypto, blockchain and NFTs by my husband Paul,” Greene exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 21. “At first, it was a lot to wrap my head around, but when I started to understand the safety and accountability the blockchain offered, as well as the possibilities of the Metaverse, I was hooked. It’s definitely a bit foreign to a lot of people but so was the internet at first.”

An NFT collector herself, Greene drew inspiration for Fridgits from her exploration of other minted creations. “We all really enjoy a bit of a cryptic, engaging, game-like project, so you’ll see that influence in Fridgits,” she said. “We definitely wanted to be a project that is ever-evolving and continues to reward our collectors. When we win, our Fridgits community wins.”

Cryptocurrency is considered a largely male-dominated space. Out of the four Fridgits founders, however, three are women. While Greene admitted that it initially felt “a bit intimidating” to enter this new industry as a woman, she says that “this space is full of wonderful people — both men and women — waiting with open arms.”

This is not the first time that the Aftermath star has chosen to collaborate with other female entrepreneurs. “I recently launched a company called Hummingway with my sister-in-law Olivia [Khoury] and have seen firsthand the power of women who are determined to get the job done right and the power of women who rally around one another,” Greene shared with Us. “The same is true in this space. [Co-founders] Sarah [Khoury] and Sophie [Silva] are two of the most well-versed people I’ve ever spoken to in this space.”

Greene’s female empowerment extends far beyond Fridgits. In addition to actively supporting multiple charities, she champions other women interested in joining the crypto community. “I’d definitely like to encourage more women to give it a try,” Greene told Us. “It’s important to me to break down the barrier many women face when trying to enter the world of NFTs. We’re working on some informational videos and hosting informational evenings at my place to start.”

When she’s not navigating the Metaverse, Greene is still starring in projects on screen. Her upcoming films include The Immaculate Room opposite Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth and Some Other Woman with Tom Felton and Amanda Crew.

So, how does the Fridgits founder balance her newfound crypto career with her acting profession? “Sometimes I feel my brain might explode, but I like it that way,” Greene said. “And at the end of the day, I’m not claiming to be an NFT savant. There are many who I look to for guidance, but I’m learning every day and that’s enough for me.”

