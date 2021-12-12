Missing the Cullens! Years after The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 premiered, several of its cast members still hold their set memories close to their hearts — and are more than ready to reprise their roles.

“I mean, I love [Midnight Sun],” Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the vampire flicks, revealed about author Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 prequel novel during a Saturday, December 11, panel appearance at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), per ET Canada. “I so wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has so many more funny lines in that one. It’s awesome.”

Ashley Greene, who appeared alongside the 36-year-old North Dakota native during the panel, concurred with her former onscreen brother about the chance to revisit her role of Alice Cullen. The Hercules actor then further doubled down on his stance, telling fans that the 47-year-old author’s most recent novel in the series was his favorite to read.

Lutz, who was also joined by costar Jackson Rathbone during the interview, gushed about their miniature family reunion shortly before hitting the stage.

“Hey everyone, it’s me, Kellan, backstage … we’re here at C2E2 Comic-Con in Chicago and we’re having the best time,” he explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Saturday. “It is such a cool event space here [and] we have a great panel. We love you all and thanks for coming out!”

The FBI alum, for his part, has previously been outspoken about his interest in the franchise and the book’s 2020-published prequel, which chronicles Twilight from Edward Cullen’s (Robert Pattinson) perspective.

“It’s here it’s finally here😎 @midnightsuntwilightsaga,” Lutz captioned a snap of the book cover in August 2020. “I love learning more about Emmett while reading this book and Edward’s thoughts! So good!”

In Midnight Sun, the bestselling novelist retold her original 2005 story from the mysterious vampire’s perspective — flipped from Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) in the first book. The novel, which came out that August, followed Edward’s version of their iconic love story as the pair first met at Forks High School. The novel seemingly had a darker twist as meeting Bella was “both the most unnerving and intriguing event” Edward had ever experienced, per a book summary.

After its release amid the coronavirus pandemic, Meyer was excited that fans wanted to dive back into the supernatural world of her original series.

“That’s really flattering but also nerve-racking,” she told The New York Times in an interview published amid the novel’s publication. “I’m pretty sure people aren’t going to get exactly what they think they’re getting. Because of all the time that’s passed, they’ve built up in their minds what they thought it was going to be, and so no one can live up to those kinds of expectations.”

After her initial book series was adapted into a hit movie franchise, the cast became household names, though they never forgot their fond memories from the set.

“I gotta say my favorite moments were during . . . the first movie, before any of this craze happened. We were just ourselves, no one really knew who we were yet,” Lutz previously told Us Weekly in August 2012. “We haven’t changed per se, but we were able to get away with a lot more. I remember Peter [Facinelli] and Jackson and myself would go to different bars and different concerts. We’d go do karaoke all the time. … It’s a blessing, but it can be surreal sometimes.”