One of the many excellent things about living in the age of streaming is that all the great, classic shows we grew up with are just a few taps away, 24/7. It’s why a whole generation of teens and tweens can now quote Chandler Bing one-liners as flawlessly as their parents.

But it’s hard to shake the nagging feeling. You probably think the stuff you watched in your younger days was cool, crucial and totally cutting edge — but what if, to them, it might as well be Little House On The Prairie?

So, before you fire up your childhood favorite with your own kids, desperate for them to love it just as much as you always did, check out our viewing guide. We’re not saying you shouldn’t watch Dawson’s Creek with your precocious 13 year old, we just want you to know that they might not think Joey Potter is as cool and iconic as you did …

Beverly Hills, 90210

What you think: The glossy high school experience you secretly wish you’d had, and now a strangely emotional watch following the tragic deaths of two of its biggest stars, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, in July 2024 and March 2019, respectively.

What they think: Why are all these annoying “high school students” 25 and white? Brenda’s cool though.

Friends

What you think: You’re SUCH a Monica. Wait, maybe you’re a Ross! Never mind, this bunch are all basically family and there will never be a sitcom this special again. Hmm, could you still pull off The Rachel, though? There’s only one way to find out…

What they think: Totally unrealistic. They’ll be living in their parents’ basement until they’re 50. Still, apart from the insufferable Marcel the Monkey period, it’s harmless enough background noise to keep mom happy while they secretly scroll Tiktok.

Sex and the City

What you think: Taboo-busting storylines, iconic fashion, sharp witty writing and a true celebration of female friendship. When the time is right, you can’t wait to introduce your older teen to these realities of the dating world.

What they think: Eww, it’s like watching your mom’s friends do it — but maybe the sex scenes are preferable to hearing some of their seriously outdated views. Plus, why are they all so dressed up, all the time? Everyone knows you just wear sweatpants and chunky sneakers on a date.

Dawson’s Creek

What you think: The show that taught you how to have grown-up conversations and made you realize it was OK to over-think. A great way to show your kids that, sometimes, the smart girl gets the guy in the end.

What they think: Eyeroll. NOBODY TALKS LIKE THAT.

Gilmore Girls

What you think: Your favorite on-screen depiction of a beautiful mother-daughter relationship, the perfect example to your own kids of the importance of close family bonds. And if you could live anywhere in the world, it would be gorgeous, magical, charming Stars Hollow; you just know your kids will feel the same.

What they think: Who in their right mind spends that much time chatting with their mom? And wants to live somewhere as twee and lame as Stars Hollow? They could NEVER.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

What you think: Dark, sexy, funny, and the ultimate show for girl power. You will never not want to be Sarah Michelle Gellar and passionately believe that the youth of today should all idolize this incredible example of a strong, empowered woman who just happens to be really hot too.

What they think: Meh, the vampires in Twilight are hotter.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

What you think: Style icon, smart-talking comedy genius and ultimate girl next door, you first adored Melissa Joan Hart in Clarissa Explains It All and then idolized her even more as Sabrina in this take on the Archie Andrews-adjacent comic book character. It’s weird you used to think her aunts looked so old though. Now you want the number of their Botox lady.

What they think: They could make a more convincing animatronic cat in five minutes on Roblox. If it’s OK with you, they’ll stick with Kiernan Shipka’s way cooler Netflix remake.

Blossom

What you think: What the hell is she wearing? You can’t believe you ever thought this was cool. Joey though: *swoon*

What they think: OUTFIT GOALS. Joey though: *pukes*

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

What you think: You are going to BLOW your kids’ minds when they hear you rap the theme tune word for word. It’s been your party piece since ‘91!

What they think: Oh Dear God, will somebody please put Mom to bed?