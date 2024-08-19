‘Frozen 3’: Why Your Kid Might Not Be as Excited as You Think

If you’re a parent to kids in a particular age bracket, or just a fan of all things Arendelle yourself, it’s been a long, cold, painful wait for news of Frozen 3. In the households of many young families the words “When is Frozen 3 coming, Mommy?” are second only in frequency to “I want another snack!”

The good news is you now have an answer, but the bad news is it might not be the one your kid is hoping for. After many years of speculation and playground rumors, it’s been announced that Frozen 3 will be released in theaters on November 24 2027. It’s a long way off, but it fits the pattern: the first movie in the franchise was released 11 years ago, for Christmas 2013, and Frozen 2 came along six years later, in 2019. Drawing princesses takes time, OK?

The mere hint of a new adventure with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the gang means that preschoolers across the world are rejoicing. Their parents could be rejoicing even more, because there are only so many times you can rewatch the first two movies before you wish you had the ability to turn your TV to ice. Finally, new material! New songs! New synthetic princess dresses! New flashing wands that break after five minutes! It’s so exciting. Right?

But stop right there, we have news that might shock you. It’s not so much a spoiler about the movie, as a spoiler about the life you have ahead of you. Because, while it might sound totally far-fetched now, there will come a time when your utterly Frozen-obsessed 3, 4 or 5-year-old just won’t care anymore. And, get this, it’s probably in the next six months or so.

Some things never change? Not when it comes to kids and the stuff they’re into. The sad truth is, November 2027 is at least five childhood obsessions away from you right now. If you’re already in the thick of the princess stage, you don’t have long. Before you know it, you’ll be desperately trying to offload those Elsa dolls and dresses onto the cute little girl down the road because your house has been taken over by unicorns, mermaids and rainbows. After that, it’s Taylor Swift, then maybe a regrettable emo stage, and then … into the unknown: college! Before you know it, it’s the year 2049 and you’re dancing at your daughter’s wedding to an ironic pop-punk cover of Love Is An Open Door. “You used to be obsessed with this song!” you shriek, but your daughter just gives you a bemused smile and asks for the new banger by Baby Bieber-Baldwin.

Yes, the Frozen phase is short-lived. So if you want to see Frozen 3 in November 2027, you have three choices: admit that, actually, it was you all along who liked these movies, and just go with your friends, wear something with glitter and drink blue cocktails. Option two is riskier: have another baby as soon as possible, who will, by November 2027, just be entering their Frozen era. Option three? Well … let it go.

Seriously, it’s the only way: they won’t believe you, of course, but the kid who loves the Frozen movies right now will be so over it by then, mortified by the mere idea of watching a lame princess movie. Just ask those grubby old Paw Patrol toys that have been gathering dust under the couch for a year without anyone noticing.