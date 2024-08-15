The third installment of the Frozen series is officially in the works.

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted at a continuation of the series in 2023, even teasing a fourth installment. At their biannual D23 expo, Disney revealed that the wildly popular saga of the Snow Queen Elsa will return to theaters.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Disney’s Frozen 3.

When Will Frozen 3 Be Released?

The studio is set to “let it go” November 24, 2027. Frozen 3 was initially expected to open in time for Thanksgiving 2026 but faced delays from the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Like its predecessors, Frozen 3 will be released in time for Thanksgiving. Frozen and Frozen 2 both set the box office record for highest-grossing animated film of all time at the time of their release, Frozen 3 is expected to match its billion dollar-earning predecessors.

Will the Original Cast Return?

Fans can expect the core cast to return once again, including Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, and Josh Gad as Olaf. In addition, Kristen Anderson Lopez and her husband Robbert Lopez, the songwriters behind the first two Frozen soundtracks, are set to return for a third album. Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the first two films alongside Chris Buck, will continue to lead the team.

What Do We Know About the Plot?

Lee shared some concept art for the film while she spoke at D23. The scene included beloved sisters Anna and Elsa on horseback in a dark forest, looking toward a bright, golden castle in the distance. Olaf joins Anna on the back of her horse, pointing out an ominous shadow close behind them.

What Is Next For the Franchise?

When discussing the future of the franchise at D23, Lee also revealed that the series will need a fourth installment to bring the story to a conclusion, however, she did not mention any timeline regarding a potential Frozen 4.