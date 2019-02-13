A darker side of Arendelle. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are back with a dramatic twist in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s Frozen 2.

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, February 13, begins with Elsa (Idina Menzel) stranded by herself on a dark, rocky beach. She gazes hesitantly at the ocean before she gathers her signature blonde braid into a ponytail, sheds her cloak and runs directly toward the waves. The queen uses her magical powers to create ice pockets over the water so she can jump on top of the sea.

The two-minute video then cuts to Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) riding his reindeer, Sven, through the forest. Elsa’s younger sister, Anna, who is voiced by Kristen Bell, is also shown, first standing on a balcony looking at a mirage of purple and blue diamonds floating throughout the room, and then running on a dark cliff.

Olaf (Josh Gad) the snowman makes a quick appearance cowering behind Elsa as she protects him from fire by shooting ice from her fingers. The trailer, which features no speaking, ends with the foursome standing on a cliff, overlooking their kingdom, before cutting back to Anna grabbing Kristoff’s sword and slashing it toward the camera.

Co-director Jennifer Lee told Variety in November 2018 that the upcoming animation will be “bigger [and] more epic” than the 2013 flick. She noted: “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle.”

Since it premiered, Frozen has brought in more than $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. It won two Oscars, two Grammys and a Golden Globe, inspired multiple featurettes and is the premise of a Broadway musical, which opened in August 2017. Its sequel was confirmed by Disney in March 2015.

Frozen 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 22, 2019, a week prior to its original release date.

