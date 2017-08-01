It’s almost time to build another snowman! Disney Theatrical Productions has released the first trailer for its upcoming Frozen musical, which makes its Broadway debut in spring 2018.

The two-minute video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the new show, as well as the first glimpse of Elsa (Caissie Levy) and Anna (Patti Murin) in action. It also features interviews with the production team behind the musical, including director Michael Grandage, book writer Jennifer Lee, choreographer Rob Ashford and more.

The trailer also delivers some exciting news for fans: The 2013 film’s original songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar for “Let It Go,” promised triple (yes, triple!) the number of songs for the stage play. That means the musical will feature approximately 21 tunes.

While the Disney movie quickly became a favorite for children across the world, producers for the Broadway show are working to make the story appeal to an older audience, too. “For us, what drove us, what inspired us, was the deeper emotions, the more adult themes,” Lee says in the teaser.

“The narrative arc is so strong. We can go quite deep,” Grandage explains. Lee adds, “Especially with Elsa. We can get inside her head.”

Ticket sales and production dates for the Broadway musical will be announced at a later date.

Frozen: The Musical plays a tryout period at the Beull Theatre in Denver from August 17 to October 1, 2017, before moving to the St. James Theatre on Broadway in spring 2018.

A sequel to the Frozen movie, featuring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!