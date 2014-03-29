All is well in Westeros — offscreen, of course! The Game of Thrones cast is gearing up for a bloody season 4 return to HBO on April 6 — but it looks like they have been enjoying time offscreen together.

PHOTOS: What the Game of Thrones cast looks like in real life!

A photo of the cast taking a trip to the beach suddenly went viral via Reddit on Friday, March 28, and it's most likely because the gang is actually getting along. The images, which were taken last September, features an eclectic mix of characters, including the entire Lannister family, comprised of Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

PHOTOS: Stars' supernatural TV show and movie pasts

Headey posted several photos from their sun-filled outing via Instagram, including a goofy selfie with her ruthless onscreen dad. Headey made a duck face in the cute snapshot, while Dance stuck out his tongue and shut his eyes behind his aviators.

PHOTOS: Hot Brits

Anther picture showed the star, who plays the cold and methodical Queen Cersei on the show, laughing with her castmates on the sandy shore. Gwendoline Christie, who plays sword-wielding Brienne on the show, flashes a smile in the bikini pic, along with Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) and Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell).

At the show's NYC premiere on March 18, Headey gave Us Weekly an exclusive preview of what to expect from her character in season four. "She's pretty vulnerable this season and unprepared," the British star said of Cersei. "I think she realizes she's quite unprepared for where she is."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!