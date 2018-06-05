Garcelle Beauvais Wants a ‘Jamie Foxx Show’ Reboot to Happen

She’s in! Garcelle Beauvais really wants a Jamie Foxx Show reboot to happen – she just needs to get her former costar on the phone first.

“I’ve got to call Foxx, I’m supposed to see him next week. I would love to do it. I think people would love to see it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, June 1. “I don’t know what he’s doing, so he needs to get on it.”

Beauvais, 51, played his love interest Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on the series, which ran for five seasons from 1996 to 2001. Jamie King (Foxx) falls for her as he works in his family’s hotel while trying to break into the entertainment industry.

“People love it, they love our relationship,” the Franklin & Bash alum told Us. “Some people still think that Jamie and I should be together. I love our friendship. When people connect to characters on a show, it resonates, and I think it still resonates with them. We had great chemistry,and it was really fun. It was really fun to do. I think that’s why Will & Grace, shows like that, that are doing well with the reboots, is because people connected with the characters really well.”

Several shows have been revived over the years, including Boy Meets World, Gilmore Girls and Roseanne. Roseanne Barr’s ABC series, however, was cancelled last week after she made a racist tweet against former Barack Obama political aide Valerie Jarrett.

“Not surprised by it,” Beauvais told Us. “What I was surprised was the swiftness that ABC cancelled. I never thought racism would trump money. I feel like that’s what happened. They’re losing so much money because of the cancellation, but it didn’t stop them from doing something impactful. I think that is everything.”

