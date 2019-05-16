Their love for movies started at a young age. Us Weekly caught up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood at the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas, and got the inside scoop on the film that set the foundation for their careers.

“My favorite film? Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Gabrielle Carteris told Us.

Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George added, “The Shawshank Redemption. Just the power of will, where you can’t break me. I was like, ‘That’s like me as a young black kid in a predominately white school. … You can’t break me.’”

Geena Davis, for her part, recalled a specific emotion her favorite childhood flick drew out of her, but did not remember the exact production. “I told my parents that I wanted to be an actor in movies when I was 3,” the Thelma & Louise actress, 63, gushed. “I don’t remember. … How did I even know that was a job?”

The Bentonville Film Festival was cofounded by Davis in 2015 and focuses on diversity in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video for more from the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival, including interviews with RJ Mitte, Sydelle Noel and Jordana Spiro!

