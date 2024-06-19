The team behind General Hospital is speaking out against racism after star Tabyana Ali admitted that she was being harassed online.

“General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind,” the ABC series wrote in a social media statement on Tuesday, June 18. “Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone.”

Ali, 22, who has starred as Trina Robinson on GH since 2022, showed her appreciation for the statement.

“I appreciate you so much ABC/GH 🥹💕,” she wrote via X on Tuesday.

Related: Celebs Fight Back on Social Media Stars like Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande fight back against the haters on social media — see their classic retorts

Just a couple weeks ago, Ali revealed that she had been receiving racial hate on social media.

“To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine,” she wrote via X on June 9. “I don’t know you and you don’t [know] me but regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity … I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love 💕.”

After her initial message, Ali went on to explain how people should not be “feeding in” to others’ hate.

“We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people’s level,” she explained via X at the time. “It doesn’t help. We are fighting too many wars as it is. I believe we will have our world peace. But we got to find another way to fight. I’ve realized ignoring doesn’t help but neither does giving the energy back. We’re going in circles and that doesn’t get us anywhere. Everybody might not agree with me but that’s okay. I just want to let ‘those’ people know, I see you.”

She noted that “life is more beautiful and peaceful when you give people and yourself love.”

Related: Stars You Forgot Were on ‘General Hospital’: John Stamos, James Franco, Amber Ta... General Hospital has had numerous different cast members during its 60-year run, including some familiar faces. John Stamos got his start on the soap opera with his role as Blackie Parish from 1982 to 1984. Even though he starred on the show for only two years, Stamos has discussed the tremendous impact General Hospital had […]

“I pray you don’t meet God and find yourself disappointed when he shows you the life you could’ve had if all you had to do was stop giving out that type of energy and just went OUTSIDE!” Ali shared. “And I’m sorry that this is the way you feel like you have to be seen. I’m sorry that life isn’t happening how you want. But if you found something you loved to do other than hurting people, you would never have the energy to say what you’ve been saying to people ONLINE!”

Some of Ali’s General Hospital costars showed her support in her comment section.

“I love you, Tabyana. I admire your strength and loving, open heart. You are a shining example of the best of humanity ❤️🌸,” Maura West, who plays Ava Jerome in the series, wrote via X.

Lydia Look, who stars as Selina Wu on GH, also commented, “Love! You go sis. Show them what you’re made of. Pure Love, that’s what. ❤️😘❤️💪🏼.”