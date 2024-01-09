General Hospital has had numerous different cast members during its 60-year run, including some familiar faces.

John Stamos got his start on the soap opera with his role as Blackie Parish from 1982 to 1984. Even though he starred on the show for only two years, Stamos has discussed the tremendous impact General Hospital had on his life.

“Being on General Hospital didn’t just change my life, it gave me a life,” the Full House star explained during General Hospital’s 60th Anniversary Special on Thursday, January 4. “I am so grateful for the show and everything it has done for me.”

Stamos then reflected on auditioning for the role of Blackie Parish including his family’s reaction to the news.

“When I got the role, I called home and my whole family was around the telephone, and I faked them out at first and said, ‘Aw, I didn’t get it. I’m kidding, I got it!’” he gushed during the special. “And my dad I could hear in the background, ‘Make sure you don’t work on Sundays!’ I was working at my dad’s restaurant on Sundays.”

Stamos went on to share that his dad didn’t “let him quit” his job for a long time even when more people started to know who he was.

“I did the show, it started airing and people were coming in. I said, ‘Dad, I’m famous. I gotta quit.’ He said, ‘Keep going, keep going,’” he shared at the time. “But he came down to the set and saw the way I treated people and he said, OK, son. Good luck. God bless.’ So that was the beginning.”

