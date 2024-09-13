Netflix enlisted some of Hollywood’s hottest names to bring the beloved book Uglies to life.

Joey King stars as Tally Youngblood in the new movie — based on author Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 book of the same name — which hit the streamer on Friday, September 13. The film is set in a futuristic world where people, called “Uglies,” undergo surgery to become “Pretties” at the age of 16. While embarking on a journey to find her missing friend, Tally learns the dark truth behind the mandatory procedure and learns that true beauty isn’t only found in one’s appearance.

Although the characters are not viewed as conventionally attractive pre-surgery, Westerfeld, 61, explained via X that they would not be considered as such in today’s society. “Tally Youngblood is the product of 24th-Century prenatal technology and lifelong post-scarcity healthcare,” he clarified ahead of the film’s release.

He added: “Even before her surgery, she would be as gorgeous to us as we would be to 18th-Century teeth-missing peasants.”

Scroll down to get to know the cast of Uglies and the characters they’re playing.

Uglies is now streaming on Netflix.

Joey King as Tally Youngblood

King stars as the story’s protagonist, Tally, who is tasked with finding her friend, Shay, and uncovering the rogue settlement known as The Smoke. If she fails, she will never get the chance to become a Pretty.

King has appeared in a number of iconic TV shows and movies over the years, including Ramona and Beezus, Crazy, Stupid, Love, White House Down, The Kissing Booth franchise, The Princess and Bullet Train. She notably scored Critics Choice Awards, Emmys and Golden Globes nominations for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries The Act.

Chase Stokes as Peris

Peris is Tally’s best friend who becomes a “Pretty” shortly before Tally turns 16. Their friendship is put to the test as a result of his transformation and Tally’s discovery of how the surgery changes people.

Stokes is best known for his lead role as John B on Netflix’s Outer Banks. He also appeared in projects such as The Beach House, The First and Tell Me Your Secrets.

Laverne Cox as Dr. Cable

Cox takes on the villainous role of Dr. Cable, the head of Special Circumstances who tasks Tally with locating The Smoke.

Cox has become a trailblazer for transgender representation in Hollywood with her roles in Orange Is the New Black, Doubt, Promising Young Woman and Inventing Anna.

Keith Powers as David

David is the son of The Smoke founders Maddy (Charmin Lee) and Az (Jay DeVon Johnson). His and Tally’s relationship develops into something more as she becomes embraced by the rebel group.

Much like his Uglies costars, Powers has appeared in a number of memorable projects over the years, including Sin City Saints, Straight Outta Compton, Faking It, Famous in Love, What/If, The Tomorrow War and Emperor of Ocean Park.

Brianne Tju as Shay

Tju’s character Shay is another of Tally’s friends who runs off to join The Smoke rather than receive her surgery on her 16th birthday.

Tju got her start on kids’ shows such as Just Jordan and Cory in the House before booking roles on Make It or Break It, See Dad Run, Liv and Maddie, Light as a Feather, I Know What You Did Last Summer and High School.

Jan Luis Castellano as Croy

Croy is another member of The Smoke who is suspicious of Tally upon her arrival to the group.

Castellano is no stranger to Netflix projects, having previously appeared in 13 Reasons Why and Tall Girl 2. He is also known for his roles in Runaways, Don’t Look Deeper, Breakwater and Bridge and Tunnel.